Scarlett Johansson Accidentally Fails To Leak Secret Behind-The-Scenes ‘Black Widow’ Footage

Scarlett Johansson tried to spoil “Black Widow” but her camera skills got in the way.

In a new video, the actress invites fans to enter a contest for tickets to the world premiere of the highly anticipated Marvel movie.

And as a special treat, Johansson uses the opportunity while she is on set to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at what’s in store.

Unfortunately, when she hits the button to flip the camera around, she accidentally touches it twice, keeping it in selfie mode.

As she reacts to all the wild goings-on and spoilerific moments from the shoot, her phone camera is instead facing her the whole time.

“Oh sh–” she say at the end, noticing the mistake.