Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Stunning Cover Of SHAED’s ‘Trampoline’

Kelly Clarkson showed off her amazing vocal range once again in her latest “Kellyoke” cover.

The singer belted out “Trampoline” by SHAED in the “Kelly Clarkson Show” clip, with her being joined by her band on stage.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Sings About ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’ For Kellyoke

Clarkson donned a floral dress for the performance, with audience members singing along to the lyrics in the dimly lit studio.

The singer’s latest performance comes after she brought a romantic vibe to her show with a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love”.

The song above is among the older hits Clarkson has performed in the much-loved segment. Other classics she’s tackled include “I Want You To Want Me”, “Hopelessly Devoted To You” and “I Put a Spell on You”.

She’s also belted out Nick Jonas’ “Close” and Camila Cabello’s “Havana”, to name just a couple more.