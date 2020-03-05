Byrde Family Reach Their Breaking Point In ‘Ozark’ Season 3 Trailer

“Ozark” reaches a fever pitch in the new season 3 trailer.

Netflix gave fans a look at what the Byrde family are up to in the upcoming season of “Ozark”. The new trailer starts with a bang, as Wendy points a gun at her husband. The rest of the trailer is filled with various forms of torture and a truck explosion.

“It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo,” a Netflix synopsis reads. “Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.”

Season 3 of “Ozark” premieres March 27.