David Spade Tries To Get The ‘Just Shoot Me’ Cast Back Together For A Reboot

David Spade wants to reboot “Just Shoot Me”, but first he had to reunite the cast.

On the new “Lights Out with David Spade”, the host shared a hilarious segment in which he proposed a sequel to the original sitcom, which ran from 1997 to 2003.

In the clip, Spade gets in touch with his former castmates, including George Segal, Laura San Giacomo, Wendie Malick, and Enrico Colantoni.

Getting them all in the room for a table read of the new series, titled “Finch & Friends” after Spade’s character, the cast all decide to recast the role with Bob Saget.

“They want the show to be a hit, Spade,” Saget says in a surprise appearance. “It’s called show-business, not show-friends.”