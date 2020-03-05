Jewel Sheds ‘No More Tears’ In New Music Video From Homelessness Documentary

Jewel is bringing attention to an important issue in the new music video for “No More Tears”.

The four-time Grammy-nominated songstress wrote the song for “Lost in America”, a documentary about the youth homelessness crisis in America. Jewel also serves as an executive producer on the film.

“Being youth and homeless is obviously an issue that is very close to my heart and this documentary is very personal to me, and why I chose to be a producer and get involved,” said Jewel in a press release. “I am honoured to have written and performed this song for the documentary ‘Lost In America’ and to help bring awareness to this epidemic.”

“Lost in America” features interviews with Jewel, Halle Berry, Jon Bon Jovi, Tiffany Haddish and more. The film will roll out in select theatres over the next two months.