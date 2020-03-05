Ryan Reynolds Remembers John Candy On The 26th Anniversary Of His Death

Ryan Reynolds is remembering Canadian comedy legend John Candy on the 26th anniversary of his death.

The “Deadpool” star paid tribute to the actor who “always walked that tightrope between hilarious and heartbreaking” in an Instagram video montage featuring some of Candy’s greatest performances in movies like “Uncle Buck”, “Spaceballs”, “Home Alone”, “Planes, Trains And Automobiles”, and more.

Writing that “his movies mean so much to me,” the 43-year-old Vancouver-born actor also asked fans to check out the two-time Emmy Award winner’s work.

Colin Hanks, whose dad Tom Hanks starred in the 1985 comedy “Volunteers” with Candy, also chimed in in the comments section on Reynolds’ post, writing, “I love this so very much. He was such a great guy.”

Candy’s daughter, actress Jennifer Candy, also shared a sweet throwback photo with her dad on Instagram.

Candy was found dead of an apparent heart attack in his hotel room in New Mexico where he was shooting what would be his final movie, “Wagons East”. He was 43.

This isn’t the first time Reynolds has spoken about his love of Candy. Last year, he posted another video montage of some of Candy’s memorable movie moments.