Prince William Shows Off His Impressive Juggling Skills During Ireland Tour

Prince William has a hidden talent.

The royal, currently on a three-day tour of Ireland with his wife Kate Middleton, showed off his juggling skills as the pair attended an engagement in Galway Thursday.

Prince William might just have what it takes to represent Galway 2020 Capital of Culture ;)#RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/zfyz6MeVyx — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) March 5, 2020

RELATED: Twitter Reacts To Prince William’s Joke About ‘Spreading Coronavirus’ During Ireland Tour

Given that Galway is the 2020 European Capital of Culture, festival acts including the Galway Community Circus stopped by to entertain the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

However, William attempted to outshine the talent and picked up three balls himself.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Looks Gorgeous In Green As She And Prince William Kick Off Ireland Tour In Dublin

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined a special event at @Tribeton to mark @Galway2020, as it hosts the European Capital of Culture on behalf of Ireland #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/xtlRwyf3k7 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 5, 2020

Despite managing to juggle three balls, he struggled when adding a fourth to the mix.

William and Kate’s stop-offs Thursday included the family-owned Tig Coili Irish pub, where they were handed a $200 bottle of 2019 Midleton Very Rare whiskey, People reported.

Thank you to everyone at the Tig Coili for the warm Galwegian welcome for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge! #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/QXJGqty63o — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 5, 2020

Kate then showed off her hurling skills as the pair visited the Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club.

Their latest outings come after William stopped to take a selfie with royal fan Donna Malone in the town of Prosperous in County Kildare.