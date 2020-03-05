Colin Firth, Julie Walters Star In A Stunning New Take On The Beloved Classic ‘The Secret Garden’

“The Secret Garden” is about to come alive on the big screen once again.

In the newly released trailer for the 2020 take on the beloved 1911 Frances Hodgson Burnett novel, following an orphan girl who moves into her uncle’s estate and discovers a secret magical garden, stars Colin Firth, Julie Walters and newcomer Dixie Egerickx.

Brought to life by director Jack Thorne, producers David Heyman and Rosie Alison, and thanks to modern day CGI, “The Secret Garden” really pops on the big screen.

Walters has taken on the role of Mrs. Medlock, the same role Dame Maggie Smith brought to life in the 1993 version. Meanwhile, Firth will play Mary Lennox’s (Egerickx) uncle Archibald Craven.

“The Secret Garden” hit big screens April 10.