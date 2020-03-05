Tom Hanks Commands A Destroyer Against Nazi U-Boats In ‘Greyhound’ Trailer

Tom Hanks is going back to WWII for his latest action drama.

The first trailer for “Greyhound” debuted on Thursday, featuring Hanks as Captain Ernest Krause, who is sent on his first command of a U.S. destroyer in very difficult waters.

Photo: TriStar Pictures

As the ship, along with an entire fleet of American ships, crosses the North Atlantic, they are pursued by wolf packs of dangerous Nazi U-boats.

Hanks wrote the screenplay himself, based on C.S. Forester’s novel The Good Shepherd.

The film is directed by Aaron Schneider and also stars Stephan Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue.

“Greyhound” hits theatres June 12.