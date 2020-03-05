Michael J. Fox Asks ‘Who Am I?… I Think I’ve Figured It Out’ In New Book

Michael J. Fox is asking big questions in his new book, No Time Like the Future.

The “Back To The Future” actor is preparing to release his fourth book, one that will tackle big questions like mortality.

Fox “shares stories and observations about illness and health, ageing, the strength of family and friends, and how our perceptions about time affect the way we approach mortality,” according to the book’s description. “Flourished with Mr. Fox’s trademark sense of humour, he provides a vehicle for reflection about our lives, our loves, and our losses.”

“What’s exciting for me is that this new book is less memoir and more perspective — I consider questions I believe we all have about our lives,” Fox, 58, told People in a statement. “Who am I? Where am I? Where am I going? I don’t want to give anything away, but I think I’ve figured it out.”

No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality will be released on Nov. 17.