Eva Mendes Opens Up About Her ‘Struggle With Food’ In Candid Instagram Comment About Social Media

Eva Mendes is thankful for her platform to connect with other women.

The actress took to Instagram this week and opened up about her own “struggle with food” and the importance of transparency when it comes to social media.

Hitting the comments section on one of her recent posts sharing a look at her clothing line, the Eva Mendes Collection from New York & Company, Mendes admitted the photo was retouched.

“Just wanted to say how much it means to us fans to be able to talk to you and how great is that unlike many other celebrities you acknowledge us,” a fan commented. “So thank you! 💕 p.s. wouldn’t mind an appearance [sic] by Ryan on this page.”

And Mendes replied, “Thank you for saying this. I take so much joy from connecting to other women. It means so much to me. Even just a quick exchange. I struggle with social media but I love the constant connection with women.”

“Instagram can be hurtful in that way. Like with this picture, this is actually a campaign shot and it was retouched. So I want women to know that,” she continued. “I want women to know it takes a lot for me to look this way and that I struggle with food among many other things. So thank you again for your comment and feel free to call me out on bulls**t If you see it.”

She later mentioned hubby Ryan Gosling and their two kids Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3. “My man and kids are private,” she wrote. “That’s important to me so thanks for getting that. Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love! ❤️.”

Mendes has been very vocal about body positivity, previously she hit back at a troll who called her “old” on Instagram.

“Yes your right. Thank God I’m getting old.,” she responded. “That means I’m still here. I’m gonna be 46 soon and grateful everyday that I’m ageing. Was your comment suppose to make me feel bad? It didn’t. It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I’m still here.”