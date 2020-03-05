Pete Davidson Says Paparazzi Won’t Stop Following Him Since Ariana Grande Romance: ‘It’s Really Annoying’

Pete Davidson says one of the big fallouts from his highly-publicized romance with Ariana Grande is the constant presence of paparazzi.

The “King of Staten Island” star says tabloid photographers have infested Staten Island in hopes of snapping shots of him. He noticed a significant increase in paparazzi presence ever since his now-defunct relationship with Grande went public.

“It’s really annoying because I live in Staten Island and they come there now because Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff. So it’s all her fault,” Davidson told “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans. “It is! She sent the wolves after me.”

“She made me and created me or whatever they say. It sucks, it’s embarrassing because I have a family. My mom has to go to work and there are these f**king weirdos outside,” he continued. “I like to smoke weed and be high in public and it’s very scary when someone’s like [snap snap snap]. Because you feel like you’re in the future.”

Davidson also expressed his love for “Uncut Gems”, calling the Adam Sandler-led flick the “best f**king movie ever. The last 20 minutes are the best f**king cinema I’ve ever seen in my life.” It was all downhill from there as the hot sauce seeped into his soul: “I’m just going to cry. It’s okay. It’s what the people want.”

He also tried to touch on Eminem, but the heat was overwhelming. He managed to squeak out that Eminem is “one of the greatest” rappers “but he won’t leave my friends alone,” alluding to Machine Gun Kelly and Nick Cannon.