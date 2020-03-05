Lady Gaga Announces Arena Tour Dates, Including 1 In Canada

Less than a week after releasing the single “Stupid Love”, Lady Gaga has added onto the hype of her forthcoming sixth studio album, “Chromatica”, by announcing her plans for a six-date summer world tour.

The Chromatica Ball tour was announced on Thursday morning via the pop icon’s official website and will include shows in the U.S., England, France and Canada.

Kicking off on July 24 in Paris, the Chromatica Ball will span four weeks and conclude in East Rutherford, N.J., on Aug. 19.

Along the way, Lady Gaga, 33, will visit her fans, also known as the “Little Monsters,” in Toronto for the tour’s sole Canadian stop, which takes place at the Rogers Centre on Sunday, Aug. 9.

Though the “A Star Is Born” actor has spent the last year playing her Enigma residency shows at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nev., the Chromatica Ball will serve as her first world tour since the Joanne world tour, which ran in 2017 and 2018 in promotion of her previous album, “Joanne” (2016).

“Stupid Love” is now available through all major streaming platforms.

On Friday, April 10, “Chromatica” will be released worldwide. The record can now be pre-saved or pre-ordered online.

With each purchase of a ticket to one of the four North American Chromatica Ball shows, fans will be sent a physical CD copy of “Chromatica”.

Lady Gaga performs onstage during AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens on Feb. 1, 2020 in Miami, Fla.

Canadian fans can now register for access to a Verified Fan presale which takes place on Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m. ET. Registration is open until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. in each local time zone where Lady Gaga will play.

The Chromatica Ball 2020 world tour dates

July 24 — Paris, France @ Stade de France

July 30 — London, England @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Aug. 5 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 9 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre

Aug. 14 — Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 19 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

