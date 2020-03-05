Katy Perry Reveals How Her Mom Spoiled Her Baby Announcement

Katy Perry’s mom forgot to put a spoiler alert on her daughter’s pregnancy announcement.

Perry shockingly revealed her pregnancy in her new music video for “Never Worn White”; however, that is not the only sneaky way she shared her baby news.

“I put the news on a wine label,” Perry, 35, told SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff. “I would kind of either bring a bottle of wine with a bespoke label. You would have to read the label to know. I would bring it to dinner or give it to a friend as a gift.”

“My mom, it was so weird,” she added. “I didn’t get a chance to do it. She was over and was looking at my wine, which she never does, and she was like, ‘What is this?!’ And that is how it happened. ‘Well, I guess you ruined the surprise.’ I guess moms have intuition unlike any other.”

The “Con Calma” singer also dished on her sixth studio album, pregnancy cravings and finding newfound inspiration in working moms.

Perry and partner Orlando Bloom were expected to tie the knot in Japan in a summer wedding, but have reportedly since postponed the ceremony due to concerns of coronavirus, a source told People.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” said the source. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

It was also confirmed this week that Bloom will not be attending SXSW due to the coronavirus outbreak, with over 100,000 people expected to be in attendance.