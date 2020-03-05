Meghan Markle Beams In Blue As She Joins Prince Harry At London Event

On Thursday Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended their first public engagement together since announcing they’d be stepping down as royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured arriving at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, which are held to celebrate the sporting achievements of wounded servicemen.

Credit: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The Duchess looked incredible in a bright teal ensemble, which she teamed with a sleek ‘do.

Credit: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Just landed in London, where Harry and Meghan are attending tonight’s inspiring @EndeavourFund Awards: pic.twitter.com/PfQvtZpwGa — Emily Nash (@emynash) March 5, 2020

The appearance comes after Meghan was pictured smiling as she left The Goring Hotel in London prior to the event.

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle pictured back in the UK https://t.co/5vOy4677jZ pic.twitter.com/c4zmuscfRe — The Sun (@TheSun) March 5, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at the #EndeavourFundAwards. pic.twitter.com/MUrlmyJzjU — Endeavour Fund (@EndeavourFund) March 5, 2020

We’re all set and ready for our event of the year – the #EndeavourFundAwards. An exciting evening celebrating the best of our armed forces community and the endeavours they’ve undertaken. pic.twitter.com/GuLj9YUhae — Endeavour Fund (@EndeavourFund) March 5, 2020

It’s unclear if she and Harry, who are thought to have left baby Archie in North America during their UK visit, are staying at the hotel.

Harry and Meghan, who will officially be stepping down as senior royals on March 31, are also set to attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey Monday.

The pair will join the Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to mark Commonwealth Day.

Meghan and Harry confirmed back in January they’d now be splitting their time between the UK and North America.

Harry has attended a couple of UK engagements over the past week, one being recording a charity Invictus Games single with Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios on Friday.