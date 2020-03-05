Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million To Nashville Tornado Relief Efforts

Taylor Swift is doing her part to help her home city.

In an Instagram Story post on Thursday, the singer announced that she is donating to relief efforts in Tennessee after a tornado destroyed huge parts Nashville and killed over 20 people, and called on fans to chip in as well.

“Nashville is my home,” Swift said. “The fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me.”

Though she did not announced in the video the amount she was donating, The Tennessean confirmed through a spokesperson that Swift gave $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

Other country singers have contributed to the relief efforts, including Kacey Musgraves, Cole Swindell, Chris Young and Dan + Shay.

Swift has donated to help Nashville in the past, including in 2010 when she gave $500,000 for flood relief.