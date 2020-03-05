Toronto Maple Leaf Auston Matthews Confirms Teammate Morgan Rielly Is Dating Tessa Virtue

Two of the biggest stars on ice are sparking some romance off the rink, thanks to some inside scoop from Toronto Maple Leaf Auston Matthews.

While fans have already been speculating that Matthews’ teammate Morgan Rielly, 26, and retired Canadian Olympic figure skater Tessa Virtue have been dating – according to Matthews it’s true.

The Leafs captain stopped by Barstool Sports’ “Spittin’ Chicklets” and confirmed the relationship just months after Rielly and Virtue made their first public appearance together at the Blue and White Leafs Gala back in January.

You follow Meghan and Harry, I follow Tessa and Morgan. We are not the same. pic.twitter.com/9SYRcDEMgv — Laura☃️Duarte (@duarteelauraa) January 10, 2020

“I was really pissed because me and [Rielly] would go to the Raps game every year when Russell Westbrook would come, so we’d always sit courtside,” Matthews said during his appearance on the podcast. “This year, he didn’t go with me because his girlfriend was in town and that’s where it really fell off for me.”

“I was pretty upset with him for a while and I would chirp him and stuff like that because he kind of kept it quiet,” Matthews added. “I met her and she’s an absolute sweetheart. So I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt now, she’s cool.’”

After the Blue and White Leafs Gala, fans began stalking both Rielly and Virtue’s social media, discovering some hidden gems that only added to the speculation.

Yeah. They’re definitely a thing guys. Hockey and figure skating Twitter can rejoice. I ship Morgan Reilly and Tessa Virtue. pic.twitter.com/0F7qCzeWTQ — Ryan Hancock (@ryanhancock9) February 24, 2020