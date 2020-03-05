Carrie Underwood Attends Post Malone Concert And Gushes About Meeting His Mom

Carrie Underwood continues to prove she’s a little bit country, a little bit rock n’ roll.

On Wednesday, the country queen took some time out of her busy schedule to take in a Post Malone concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, where she also got to meet his mom.

“Thanks @postmalone for the hospitality tonight… and for putting on a great show… and for introducing me to your mom,” Underwood captioned the backstage photo.

The “Cry Pretty” singer also documented the concert on her Instagram stories, sharing a video from her upper-level seat of the rapper singing “Congratulations”.

And of course, fans were quick to suggest a collaboration between the two after Underwood posted the playful snap.

“The crossover I didn’t know I needed,” commented one fan.

Underwood continues to promote her new health and fitness book Find Your Path, while Post Malone continues the second leg of his “Runaway Tour” through May.

