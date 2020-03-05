Chris Pratt Rolls Miniature Sushi But Can’t Stop Thinking About Rolling Joints

Chris Pratt clearly has ganja on the mind.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” lead and his “Avengers: Endgame” co-star Tom Holland sat down with Tiny Kitchen to replicate miniature sushi rolls. The practice of rolling up tiny sushi reminded Pratt of one of his favourite pastimes.

“Have you ever made sushi?” Holland asked. “No, but I’ve rolled a ton of joints. So this will be pretty easy,” Pratt replied. “Puff, puff, pass. Everyone knows this game.”

Pratt, 40, elaborated on his experiences with marijuana: “When you live in a van as a 19-year-old you spend a lot of time rolling… sushi.”

The two actors were asked to identify one snack they would want to eat for the rest of their lives. Pratt emphatically answered potato chips. Holland may be 17 years Pratt’s junior, but the “Spider-Man” star’s answer of “oven pizza” had Pratt lacking decorum.

“I love an oven pizza. One you can just bang in the oven, that you keep in the freezer,” Holland explained. “Bang in the oven!” Pratt exclaimed.

Pratt and Holland are promoting their new animated film “Onward”. The film, which also stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer, premieres March 6.