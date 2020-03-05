Kylie And Kendall Jenner Reminisce About Teen Years In New ‘KUWTK’ Season 18 Promo

Kendall and Kylie Jenner share a sweet sister moment in the latest preview for season 18 of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

In the new clip, Kylie shows off her Kylie Cosmetics X Balmain collaboration to Kendall, and asks for her big sister’s help.

“I need to create a look for the models, so since you’re a model, I need you here to try to create a look,” the business mogul shares.

“I love just having a day off with no makeup, so I must really love you for letting you do my makeup for no reason,” Kendall hilariously jokes.

While testing out the colourful pastel eyeshadow palette on the 24-year-old supermodel, the sisters began to reminisce on their teen years together.

Kylie asks: “Remember when I used to do your makeup, like in high school?”

“No you did not! You’re such a liar,” responds Kendall.

“Kendall, you would ask me to do your makeup sometimes,” Kylie adds.

“More so like when I started getting bad skin, I would do my makeup in the morning and when we’d get to school every day, do you remember in the carpool line? And when we got out I’d be like, ‘Is my skin OK?’ You definitely lied to me,” Kendall recalls. “I’m glad you did lie to me.”

To watch Kylie’s full transformation on Kendall, check out the video above.

Meanwhile, the sisters have been sharing photos of themselves on vacation this week to their social media.

Season 18 of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premieres Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m ET/PT on E!.