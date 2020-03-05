Harry And Meghan Are Delighted By Couple’s Surprise Engagement At Endeavour Fund Awards

A sweet unplanned moment at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London resulted in sheer delight for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, making their first public appearance since announcing their exit from royal life.

During the gala, which honours military personnel and veterans who’ve been wounded, an award was presented to honouree Danny Holland.

As Holland concluded his speech, he thanked various people who’ve helped him through his journey. Finally, his voice cracking with emotion, he expressed his thanks to Lauren, “my missus,” and began fumbling in his coat and pulls out a small box.

The crowd, sensing what’s about to take place, let out a collective “ooh” as the camera panned to his girlfriend in the audience, covering her face in her hands. The crowd then burst into applause as she walked onstage, with Holland getting down on one knee and holding up the ring. While the couple were not on mic, she apparently said yes, and they exited the stage after a tender embrace.

The proposal can be seen in the video above, just after the 21-minute mark.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were downright delighted, judging by photos taken of the couple just as Holland popped the question.

