Amazon Reviving ‘The Kids In The Hall’, Will Be Streamer’s First Canadian Original Series

One of Canada’s most iconic sketch-comedy series is making a comeback, with Amazon Prime Video announcing it’s reviving “The Kids in the Hall”.

According to Amazon’s announcement, all five members of the Toronto-spawned comedy troupe are back on board, with Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson joined by “SNL” legend Lorne Michaels, who will return to produce.

“All of the original ‘Kids’ will be reprising fan-favourite characters (and assuming some new ones) for the series’ next iteration,” said Amazon’s announcement, meaning fans can hopefully see new sketches featuring Cabbage Head, Chicken Lady, Buddy Cole and the Head Crusher.

RELATED: New ‘The Kids In The Hall’ Comedy Show In Talks

Eight new episodes will be produced, while all the series’ original episodes will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

“We’ve been investing in Canada for several years and are excited to add to that momentum by making ‘The Kids in the Hall’ the first Canadian Amazon Original series,” said Amazon Studios’ James Farrell in a statement. “’The Kids in the Hall’ is an iconic show with a deep-rooted fanbase. Several of our global hits, including ‘The Boys’, ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ and ‘The Expanse’ have been filmed in Canada and we are looking forward to continuing our work with talented producers and crew teams across the country to bring this series to our Prime members around the world.”

RELATED: ‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘Anne’, ‘Mary Kills People’ Lead 2020 Canadian Screen Awards Nominations

Michaels added: “Even after 30 years, ‘The Kids in the Hall’ has retained its brilliance and originality. We are happy to be bringing back all of the original ‘Kids’ for the new series.”

The Kids in the Hall’s history dates back to the mid-1980s, when the five members performed sketches at Toronto clubs. The “Kids in the Hall” TV series launched in 1988 and ran until 1994. All five members reunited for the 1996 feature film “Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy” and again in 2010 for the TV miniseries “Kids in the Hall: Death Comes to Town”.