Sheryl Crow Announces Performance And Donation Drive In Aid Of Nashville Tornado Relief

She’s the hitmaker with a heart of gold.

In light of the recent tornadoes that have devastated parts of Nashville, Sheryl Crow has announced her plans to help raise money and collect supplies for the city’s clean-up and relief efforts.

The 58-year-old singer will hold at a charitable clothing sale and donation drive, which she also plans to perform at.

#Nashville! We are going ahead with my clothing sale this weekend, and will be donating a portion of the proceeds to @CFMT. ALSO, we are collecting donations for @gideonsarmyutd as they clean up North Nashville. See below for suggestions. #NashvilleStrong ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9MkqDdjzid — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) March 5, 2020

Announcing the news with a video on Twitter, Crow said: “Hey guys, in light of the tornadoes that hit Nashville, we are now splitting the funds from this weekend’s sale to support the cleanup around Nashville.”

She added: “We’re gonna have bins set up for donations for cleaning supplies for North Nashville, so bring boxes of garbage bags and toilet paper, bring rubber gloves, bring work gloves, bring paper towels.”

Crow also gave a detailed list of donation suggestions for fans who would like to help the cause.

Donation suggestions:

* paper towels

* toilet paper

* garbage bags

* cleaning gloves

* work gloves

* Clorox wipes

* (No food or clothing at this time) — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) March 5, 2020

The charity sale, which takes place on March 6 and 7, will include a short acoustic set from the compassionate Grammy-winner.