Russell Brand Gets Real About Past ‘Heartbreak’ Just Hours After Ex-Wife Katy Perry Announced Pregnancy

Russell Brand is looking back on his past heartbreaks.

The comedian, 44, took to Instagram on Thursday and opened up about having a broken heart at many stages in his life.

The emotional post comes just hours after his ex-wife Katy Perry announced that she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together.

“I’ve experienced heartbreak most of my life,” Brand confessed in the Instagram video, which he titled “How I Got Over Heartbreak”. “Now I’m in my 40s so I can look back at heartbreak when I was 15, heartbreak when I was 12, heartbreak when I was 11, heartbreak in my 20s and 30s. You know sort of right into like until when I got married. Just getting my heart broken again and again.”

“I know I have a reputation for being promiscuous and I was a promiscuous person but, also, I used to really fall in love with people,” he later added. “I reckon in my case it was because I like to be in the outside. I’m by default [going to turn] to drug addiction and alcoholism. I’m not good at sitting with myself.”

Perry and Brand were married between 2010 and 2012 with their split playing out during the singer’s “Katy Perry: Part Of Me” doc.

Brand is now married to Laura Gallacher.