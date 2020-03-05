Paris Hilton Opens Up About Facing Past ‘Trauma’ In New Doc, Admits She’s ‘Terrified’ To Travel Due To The Coronavirus

Siblings Paris and Nicky Hilton were Thursday’s guests on Global‘s “The Talk , as the show continues its “Celebrity Siblings Week.”

During the conversation, Paris discusses her upcoming YouTube documentary, “This Is Paris”, and got candid about a past trauma that’s shaped her life.

“I didn’t even realize it until filming this documentary for a year, it was very therapeutic,” she explained. “I became so close with the director [Alexandra Dean], and she really asked me so many questions, and I started thinking about my past and what I’d been through, and realized just how much it’s affected my life. And how I was holding on to, so much trauma for so long.”

While she didn’t specify the nature of her trauma, she said that “within the past year I’ve released a lot of it. From just really talking about it and facing that, but it’s something I’ve never discussed publicly with anyone, and I think when people see this film they’re really going to see a different side to me than they’ve ever seen before. Because I honestly didn’t even know who I was up until this year.”

She added: “I’m actually going to be doing something to help other people who have been through the same thing, so it’s going to be a very powerful movement and it’s going to inspire a lot of people and I think a lot of people are going to relate to it.”

In another part of the show, Nicky shared her fears about traveling as the coronavirus continues to spread.

"I'm supposed to travel to New York tomorrow morning with my children and I'm nervous. I'm scared," she admitted. "I travel over 250 days out of the year, so I am terrified and I actually have had to cancel so many different concerts I'm doing and appearances, because it's just not worth it," added Paris. "I'm not going to risk my health to travel somewhere."

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.