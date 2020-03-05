Katy Perry Finds A ‘Star’ In Sophia Wackerman On American Idol

A glittering contestant got a ticket to Hollywood after impressing the judges with her star power on the latest episode of “American Idol.”

In a sneak preview of this Sunday night’s show, 20-year-old Sophia Wackerman makes an instant impression, thanks to her amazing vocals and sparkling personality.

No stranger to the stage, Wackerman comes from a musical family and has been singing since she was just a little girl.

Sadly, her mother Naomi Star passed away in 2016 after a battle with lung cancer.

Musing that the young singer’s name should be “Sophia Star”, judge Katy Perry said: “Actually, that sounds really good!

“All of a sudden it feels really magical. just think about it.”

After Wackerman’s rendition of Bishop Briggs’ “Water”, Perry noted: “You have a really definable tone about your voice. There are technical things that we can coach you through that I think will just make you a better singer.”

She added: “I think your mother would be proud.”

With a “yes” vote from all three of the judges, Perry decided to take Wackerman outside to the rest of the contestants and “show them what a star looks like.”

Wackerman said: “Today I was really holding my mother in my heart and I feel her with me right now. I feel her holding this golden ticket as well.”