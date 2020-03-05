Wendy Williams Blasts Ashley Graham For Changing Son’s Poopy Diaper On The Floor Of A Staples: ‘I Don’t Want To See This’

Wendy Williams happened to come across a recent Instagram post from Ashley Graham, in which the model and new mom is changing the diaper of her infant son on the floor of a Staples store after he had an unanticipated “diaper blow up” and there were “no restrooms in sight.”

Williams was not impressed, and let it be known during the “Hot Topics” segment on Thursday’s edition of her daytime talk show.

“I love Ashley Graham. She’s a beautiful model, she’s been on the show, we love her, I’ve seen her out socially and she’s being mommy shamed by me,” Williams said in the segment, with her discussion of Graham coming at the 9:30 mark in the video above.

RELATED: Ashley Graham Changes Son’s Dirty Diaper On Aisle Floor At Staples Store

“Listen to what I’m saying because I don’t like what she did,” Williams continued.

“This is what you’re supposed to do if you’re Ashley Graham… why didn’t she take the baby out to the car?” she asked. “My other thing is, if you have a 7-week-old child — and there’s nothing wrong with taking her son out at 7 weeks old — but you’re watching the baby more than you’re watching where the Sharpies and rings of paper and cartridges for your printer.”

She added: “When you see that baby’s face turn purple, you know what they’re doing, they’re about to push one out.”

Williams also wondered why she chose to share that particular moment on social media. “This is not cool and I don’t know why we have to know about it on your Instagram. This is not hot,” Wendy added. “Ashley, I like you. This is not hot. This is sending a bad message. I don’t want to see this in the store. I don’t, and I’m a mom. I don’t want to see this.”