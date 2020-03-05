Seal Adorably Sings To Patients At Children’s Hospital

By Sarah Curran.

Photographer: Annie Cornforth
Taking time out of his busy schedule to do a good deed, Seal paid a visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where he brightened up an afternoon for a group of sick children and their family members.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter performed some feel good hits at the hospital as part of their month long Make March Matter Campaign

After the performance, the group broke into a jam session where the patients sang with the British star and played along with musical instruments before chatting about their favourite music.

The experience brought a smile to the kid’s faces as they got to feel the therapeutic benefits of music.

To get involved in Make March Matter or to find out more, visit MakeMarchMatter.org.

