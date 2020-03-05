Reese Witherspoon Admits Feeling ‘Overwhelmed’ After Nashville Tornadoes And Coronavirus Outbreak

Reese Witherspoon has shared a candid post, revealing her sadness over recent world events.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of her seven-year-old son Tennessee playing on the beach, the “Big Little Lies” actress spoke about the recent tornadoes that have devastated Nashville, as well as the Coronavirus outbreak.

“This morning, a friend said to me, ‘I can see you are overwhelmed. Just take a moment’ and I started to cry. I just felt so heavy-hearted,” the post began.

The 43-year-old star continued: “There is so much happening… a devastating storm in my hometown of #Nashville, people suffering from mysterious illness, people arguing over political ideology. So much hate and tension and discord.”

Witherspoon then assured followers that it’s okay to feel sad, adding that “pain is inevitable. But friends who hold your hand and kids who laugh at silly jokes and sunsets that light up the sky and chocolate chip cookies are very real too.”

Finishing her post on a lighter note, the mother of three reminded fans to look after each other.

She said: “We are in this together. Let’s take care of each other. And remind each other of all the GOOD.”