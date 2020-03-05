’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Geoffrey Paschel Responds To Petition To Kick Him Off The Show After Disturbing Allegations Surface

“90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” star Geoffrey Paschel is responding to a petition to have him removed from the show in light of some disturbing allegations that recently surfaced.

As People reports, the Starcasm blog reported that Paschel’s second wife, in their divorce filing, claimed that he raped her.

That report led to the creation of a Change.org petition calling for TLC to remove him “from the show and have him appear on no further shows due to current allegations and criminal charges made against him.” At the time of writing, the petition had garnered nearly 2,500 signatures.

RELATED: ’90 Day Fiancé’ To Introduce Its First Same-Sex Couple

Paschel, 41, who was introduced as part of the fourth season of the “90 Day Fiancé” spinoff earlier this year, is currently in a relationship with a 30-year-old Russian woman, Varya.

The petition claims that Paschel has “been accused of kidnapping, abuse, rape, child endangerment, dealing drugs, felony larceny, theft and battery,” and that he has been “barred from ever entering Canada.”

Earlier this week, Paschel issued a lengthy statement on Instagram to address the petition and its claims, without actually denying them.

RELATED: ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm Addresses Transgender And Gay Rumors

“I have been repeatedly asked why I would EVER want to be on a show (the best show FYI) where my life would be put in front of everyone to pick apart — especially with my checkered past,” he wrote. “Well, guys, it is MY past. It is MY life. It is MY choice. If we were all the same: thought the same, looked the same, or acted the same, how lame would that be?”

“My closed-up life was the only way I knew to live. I hid so much about myself — whether it be my age, my history, or even my relationships. What crazier, whacked up way could I have done it any better than blasting out there?” he continued, insisting he’s no longer the person he was.

“With the path I chose, it cannot EVER be reversed. Everything about me is out there for the world to see, whether it is true or fantasy. I can never go back, and honestly, I would not have it any different,” he added.

RELATED: ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Alex Brovarnik Saves Drowning Man In The Bahamas: Watch

“I have realized who my ‘people’ are and, opposingly, who only want to hold me down and set me back,” he said. “Luckily, I NOW have a strong support system via mostly complete strangers who have lifted me up SO high and have shared their love.”

He concluded by expressing his desire to find a “new beginning at the other end of the tunnel! When things no longer work, find YOUR tunnel!”

According to People, TLC did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the magazine has not been able to verify the court documents cited by Starcasm.