‘Big Brother Canada’ Kicks Off With An Unprecedented Eviction

Not all superheroes wear capes, and not all “Big Brother” evictees are nominated or voted out by their fellow houseguests. This super-sized, superhero-themed edition of “BBCAN” kicks off with shock and awe, as 31-year-old sales manager Nico Vera decides to take fate into his own hands, choosing to self-evict rather than face the chopping block.

It’s bad enough being nominated by your peers, but to be put up on the hot seat courtesy of Canada’s vote must sting extra hard. That’s what happened to Nico in the season premiere, who found himself in the bottom four of a viewers’ vote alongside Chris Wyllie, Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao, and Susanne Fuda. While Minh-Ly saved herself with an impressive display of strength in last night’s endurance competition, the remaining three were given a second opportunity at redemption in a mental test in tonight’s episode.

After getting his “chi” going, it’s Chris that snatches the win in a hilarious memory competition that sees the houseguests dressed as real-life action figures. This leaves Nico and Susanne to battle it out on the block for the rest of the week. While Susanne is clearly upset, she wipes her tears and gets to work on her social game, making bonds and forming alliances. Clicking over their outsider mentality, Susanne cements a “misfits” alliance with Brooke Warnock, Carol Rosher, Kyle Rozendal, Sheldon Jean, and Vanessa Clements.

The Misfits isn’t the only alliance to take shape in these first few days. Up in the bathroom, where all the best decisions are made, a foursome of John-Luke Kieper, Madeline Di Nunzio, Michael Stubley, and Rianne Swanson comes together. Taking the season’s superhero theme to heart, Madeline suggests giving their alliance a heroic sounding name — John-Luke offers up The Evictors, complete with obnoxious hand signal. There’s no real strategy talk here as the group appears more concerned with getting their poses down pat.

As for Nico, he looks to have already given up. The nomination from Canada and the two comp losses have hit him hard. “He’s in a dark place,” says Hira Deol, who tries to give the Toronto native a pep talk. But nothing seems to be getting through to him. He doesn’t even campaign for votes, relying on Minh-Ly instead to do the work on his behalf. Minh-Ly sees Susanne as a much bigger threat long-term and wants to shake up what is looking to be a predictable first vote-off. Unfortunately, she unknowingly makes her pitch to Susanne’s closest allies.

Not only does Minh-Ly draw the ire of Susanne, but she also has a run-in with Kyle when she asks her fellow houseguests to be quiet while people are sleeping. “The world doesn’t revolve around you,” the former National Powerlifting Champion snaps at her. When Minh-Ly asks to take Kyle aside for a private chat to clear the air, he completely snaps, continuing to mock her before eventually storming off. All that is to say, Minh-Ly is certainly in no position to influence a vote this week.

With the writing on the wall, Nico decides to do something never before seen in the history of “BBCAN.” He enters the Diary Room and asks to leave of his own accord. “I feel like I’m just wasting my time,” he explains before confirming he wants to self-evict. It’s a stunning development and one that sends shockwaves through the house when a producer informs the houseguests of Nico’s departure. “Tell him we all love him,” says Chris as the eviction for the week is officially cancelled.

While many superfans might criticise Nico’s decision to quit, especially so early in the season, it’s hard to judge. As host Arisa Cox put it at the end of the episode, “You never know what a person might be going through in their mind, so be kind.” Nico got himself in a hole that he couldn’t dig himself out of, no matter how much support he had from those around him. He made a choice that was best for him in the moment.

It’s certainly an unusual way to kick off the season, but with a cancelled eviction and the first Head of Household competition underway, the blindsides and backstabbing are sure to be just around the corner.

“Big Brother Canada” airs Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.