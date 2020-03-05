Bill Clinton Discusses Reason For Monica Lewinsky Affair In New Documentary

By Sarah Curran.

Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images
Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton is reflecting on his infamous affair with White House Intern Monica Lewinsky.

RELATED: Alyssa Milano: ‘We Probably Should Have Investigated The Allegations’ Against Bill Clinton

In an intimate interview that will feature in “Hillary” — a four part series that begins airing on Hulu on Friday, March 6 — Clinton admits to engaging in the sexual relationship in order to cope with “pressure,” “disappointments” and “fears” in his life.

“We all bring our baggage to life and sometimes we do things we shouldn’t do,” he says. “It was awful what I did.”

RELATED: Hillary Clinton Looks Back On Women ‘Judging’ Her For Staying With Bill Clinton After Affair: ‘I Wish I Understood It

Clinton also expresses remorse over the long-term effect that the affair had on Lewinsky, adding that he feels “terrible about the fact that Monica Lewinsky’s life was defined by it, unfairly I think.”

He continues: “Over the years I have watched her trying to get a normal life back again. But you got to decide how to define normal.”

The series also explores other elements of the Clinton family’s time living in the White House.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP