Bill Clinton Discusses Reason For Monica Lewinsky Affair In New Documentary

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton is reflecting on his infamous affair with White House Intern Monica Lewinsky. In an intimate interview that will feature in "Hillary" — a four part series that begins airing on Hulu on Friday, March 6 — Clinton admits to engaging in the sexual relationship in order to cope with "pressure," "disappointments" and "fears" in his life. "We all bring our baggage to life and sometimes we do things we shouldn't do," he says. "It was awful what I did."

Clinton also expresses remorse over the long-term effect that the affair had on Lewinsky, adding that he feels “terrible about the fact that Monica Lewinsky’s life was defined by it, unfairly I think.”

He continues: “Over the years I have watched her trying to get a normal life back again. But you got to decide how to define normal.”

The series also explores other elements of the Clinton family’s time living in the White House.