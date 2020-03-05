Ariana Grande Posts Response To ‘Sleeve Washing’ Meme Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The singer had a hilarious response for one Instagram page who used the Coronavirus outbreak to take a jab at how she washes her hands.

Paper Magazine posted a video which mockingly shows a woman washing her sleeves instead of her hands.

“Using this iconic video as a friendly reminder to wash! your! f*****g! hands!” said the outlet in the caption.

After seeing the video, Grande responded by simply writing, “hate u all” underneath the post.

Let’s hope that IRL people are doing a better job at washing their hands thoroughly with soap and warm water, so that we can all try to contain the outbreak!

