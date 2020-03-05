Ariana Grande Posts Response To ‘Sleeve Washing’ Meme Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

She’s known for her love of oversized hoodies and ridiculously long sleeves, so it’s easy to poke fun at Ariana Grande’s unique sense of style.
The singer had a hilarious response for one Instagram page who used the Coronavirus outbreak to take a jab at how she washes her hands.
Paper Magazine posted a video which mockingly shows a woman washing her sleeves instead of her hands.
“Using this iconic video as a friendly reminder to wash! your! f*****g! hands!” said the outlet in the caption.
After seeing the video, Grande responded by simply writing, “hate u all” underneath the post.
Let’s hope that IRL people are doing a better job at washing their hands thoroughly with soap and warm water, so that we can all try to contain the outbreak!
