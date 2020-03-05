The Origins Of Scooby Doo (Plus Mark Wahlberg As The Blue Falcon) Featured In New Trailer For ‘SCOOB!’

The Mystery Machine is about to fire up for a new “Scooby Doo” adventure that will take the long-running franchise into a whole new decade.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. unveiled a new — and “final” — trailer for “SCOOB!”, a new animated feature that reinvents the “Scooby Doo” crew for a new generation.

Originally debuting on Saturday morning television in the late 1960s, “Scooby Doo” has demonstrated an amazing ability to captivate new generations of kids, with the franchise continually reinvigorating itself decade after decade.

Not only does “SCOOB!” delve into the origin story of how Shaggy and Scooby first met, fans will also meet superhero Blue Falcon, voiced by Mark Wahlberg.

Meanwhile, “SCOOB!” marks the first time that the gang has been on the big screen since “Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed” in 2004.

“SCOOB!” scares its way into theatres on May 15.