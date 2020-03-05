Kim Kardashian And David Letterman Hit Up CVS Together

Well, that isn’t something you see every day!

Kim Kardashian and David Letterman were spotted visiting a CVS store in Calabasas together on Thursday, March 5.

The reality star, 39, and the TV host, 72, were followed by a film crew as they shopped around the local supermarket.

Looking incredible in a black leather skirt teamed with a yellow blouse, Kim happily chatted to Letterman as cameras rolled during the shopping trip.

Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 5 MARCH 2020

It’s unclear if Kim was filming for Letterman‘s Netflix show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” but it would come as no surprise since Letterman had Kim’s husband Kanye West on the show last year

Kim was also spotted at the studio filming his show back in February.

The appearance comes in the same week as Kim visited Washington D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump for a discussion on criminal justice reform.