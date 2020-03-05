9-Year-Old Metalhead’s Cover Of Pantera’s ‘Walk’ Is Hellaciously Headbanging

The Who once sang that the kids are alright, and a 9-year-old headbanger from Cincinnati is now proving the iconic British rockers were right on the money.

On Wednesday, O’Keefe Music Foundation released a video of a teenage rock band featuring a 9-year-old frontman — frontboy? — delivering a blistering cover of Pantera’s “Walk”.

Filmed in Westy’s Pub in Cincinnati, the singer — Colt Sheldon — rips into the 1993 metal classic like it owes him money, singing with a fierce energy that belies his nine years on the planet.

As Billboard notes, the video is just the latest in a series from the O’Keefe Music Foundation, which has been undertaking an inspiring mission to give children throughout the world the opportunity to film their musical performances and share them with music fans everywhere.

Music fans are asked to donate so that “talented young musicians are provided with top of the line instruments, professional recording equipment and the ability to follow their dreams!”

Previous kid-friendly videos from the foundation include incendiary covers of Black Label Society’s “Crazy Horse”, Slipknot’s “The Devil in I” and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. Watch: