Hillary Clinton Takes Swipe At Melania Trump’s ‘Be Best’ Campaign, Talks ‘SNL’ Impersonations & Those Barbra Streisand Rumours

Hillary Clinton discussed Melania Trump, “Saturday Night Live” impersonations, and much more during an appearance on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Clinton was asked what she thought about First Lady Melania Trump’s anti-cyberbullying “Be Best” campaign in a game of “Plead the Fifth”.

She replied, “I think she should look closer to home,” seemingly referencing the president’s tweets.

Clinton also took part in a “Rumour Mill” skit, revealing the truth about numerous rumours from over the years, one being that she had a rocky relationship with Barbra Streisand.

Insisting that wasn’t true at all, Clinton added, “We’re good friends.”

The tell-all interview also saw Clinton get asked by a caller who nailed it when it came down to doing “SNL” impressions of her.

The likes of Kate McKinnon, Jan Hooks, Amy Poehler and Vanessa Bayer have done the honours over the years.

Clinton shared, “I thought they all did a really good job, but probably Kate McKinnon and Amy Poehler were the ones who, I thought, really captured it.”

She went on, “When I went on ‘SNL’, I was so surprised that they could literally take an outfit you were wearing 24 hours before and make it, so that the person playing you would be wearing it. So I did a little bit of a double-take I didn’t know, was that me or somebody else.”

