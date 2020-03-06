Tom Holland Answers Adorable And Awkward Questions From Kids

Tom Holland will answer anything a little kid asks him.

The “Onward” star was on BBC Radio 1 this week and participated in a segment called “Kids Ask Tom Holland Difficult Questions”.

“Just to remind you, if you do refuse any of these questions,” one of the hosts said, “it means you hate children.”

The first question, from nine-year-old Bo, about if he’s ever stolen anything from a movie set, seemed like a tough one but the actor was game to answer.

“Yes,” Holland replied instantly. “From every job I do. My house is littered with props from films.”

Things got even more personal when nine-year-old Obie asked, “What do you regret the most in your life?”

After the shock, Holland joked, “I regret most saying yes to this interview.”

He then offered up a more serious answer about giving up dancing after starring onstage in Billy Elliot.

Eight-year-old Logan asked, “Who is the biggest disappointment you met in Hollywood?”

Again, Holland couldn’t believe a child was asking a question like that but the actor did not want to give an answer, and the hosts didn’t exactly let him off the hook.