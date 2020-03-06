Demi Lovato Tells Justin Bieber She Looked To Him For Inspiration During Her Recent Struggles: ‘We Both Have Similar Stories’

Justin Bieber chats to guest host Demi Lovato about their struggles, fame, and more during an appearance on Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Lovato thanks Bieber for being her inspiration, noting she’d seen him “come out the other side,” so she believed she could too, referencing her 2018 relapse and battle with addiction.

Lovato shares, “We’ve both had similar stories being in the industry really young and then we’ve both had our struggles.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Scares David Beckham In Epic ‘Ellen’ Prank

She asks Bieber whether he could see himself doing anything else, to which he replies: “I think for a while I tried to run away from some stuff, you know, tried to run away from the industry, tried to run away from what I felt like God wanted me to do,” adding he thinks they were both put on this Earth to do what they do.

Bieber also talks about being set up with his wife Hailey in an “arranged marriage” after her dad Stephen Baldwin dragged her to the “Today” studio all those years ago.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Says His Favourite Body Part Is His ‘Nice Little Butt’, Reveals How Many Kids He Wants In Surprise ‘Ellen’ Appearance

“I think because she was raised Christian and they found out that I–” Bieber says. “I think it was an arranged marriage.

“Looking back now, I’m, like, it was definitely an arranged marriage. They set this whole thing up!”

Bieber’s appearance also sees him prank a number of unsuspecting “Friends” fans by dressing up as a guide on the Warner Bros. studio tour.

See more in the clip below.