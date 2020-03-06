Sara Haines Calls Out Trolls Body-Shaming Women For Looking Pregnant

Sara Haines loves her body.

On Thursday, the “Good Morning America” co-host posted a message on social media for people on being sensitive when talking about women’s bodies.

RELATED: Ariel Winter Fires Back At People Body Shaming Her Over Weight Loss

“I’ve had 3 babies & I love the way I look, little belly pooch & all,” she wrote. “It’s NOT ok to ask a woman if she is pregnant.”

Not everyone responded kindly to Haines’ post, though, including a Twitter user who lamented that it used to be a compliment to ask if a woman was pregnant, garnering a direct response from the TV host herself.

Trust me, it was never a compliment when someone WASN’T pregnant. — Sara Haines (@sarahaines) March 5, 2020

RELATED: Taylor Swift Responds After Comedian Nikki Glaser Apologizes For Body-Shaming Joke

In a retweet, Haines hit back at another troll who commented that she looked pregnant in a photo.

Thank you for proving my point. People come in a variety of shapes & sizes. Some people have conditions where their stomachs swell. Some people fight so hard to have a baby & stay quiet to protect themselves on their journey. Just sad!👇🏻 https://t.co/jurdnHoayb — Sara Haines (@sarahaines) March 5, 2020

Haines has three children with husband Max Shifrin, including a four-year-old, two-year-old and an eight-month-old.