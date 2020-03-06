Sara Haines Calls Out Trolls Body-Shaming Women For Looking Pregnant

Sara Haines loves her body.
On Thursday, the “Good Morning America” co-host posted a message on social media for people on being sensitive when talking about women’s bodies.
“I’ve had 3 babies & I love the way I look, little belly pooch & all,” she wrote. “It’s NOT ok to ask a woman if she is pregnant.”
Not everyone responded kindly to Haines’ post, though, including a Twitter user who lamented that it used to be a compliment to ask if a woman was pregnant, garnering a direct response from the TV host herself.
In a retweet, Haines hit back at another troll who commented that she looked pregnant in a photo.
Haines has three children with husband Max Shifrin, including a four-year-old, two-year-old and an eight-month-old.