Sara Haines Says There Are ‘A Gazillion Reasons Why’ You Shouldn’t Tell Women They Look Pregnant

Sara Haines loves her body.

On Thursday, the “Good Morning America” co-host posted a message on social media for people on being sensitive when talking about women’s bodies.

“I’ve had three babies and I love the way I look, little belly pooch and all,” she wrote. “It’s NOT ok to ask a woman if she is pregnant.”

Not everyone responded kindly to Haines’ post, though, including a Twitter user who lamented that it used to be a compliment to ask if a woman was pregnant, garnering a direct response from the TV host herself.

Trust me, it was never a compliment when someone WASN’T pregnant. — Sara Haines (@sarahaines) March 5, 2020

In a retweet, Haines hit back at another troll who commented that she looked pregnant in a photo.

Thank you for proving my point. People come in a variety of shapes & sizes. Some people have conditions where their stomachs swell. Some people fight so hard to have a baby & stay quiet to protect themselves on their journey. Just sad!👇🏻 https://t.co/jurdnHoayb — Sara Haines (@sarahaines) March 5, 2020

Haines followed-up on the body-shaming on a recent episode of “Strahan, Sara & Keke”.

“I always take someone’s tone and intention into consideration,” Haines said this week. “There are people who innocently ask questions and I am not sitting here offended or angry. What I’m saying is, you learn in time a gazillion reasons why that can be very hard for women.”

“We do come in all shapes and sizes, but the reason I fight is that I’m lucky. I have a baby pooch and I have three babies to show for it,” she continued. “So many women don’t have babies to show for those pooches. Some don’t want babies and it’s really none of your business. Some are trying so hard and when you ask that question, it can send them onto the floor crying for weeks.”

Haines has three children with husband Max Shifrin, including a 4-year-old, 2-year-old and an 8-month-old.