‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Sherry Pie Apologizes After Being Accused Of Catfishing: ‘I’m Disgusted With Myself’

A “RuPaul’s Drag Race USA” contestant has issued an apology after being accused of catfishing.

Joey Gugliemelli, better known by his drag persona Sherry Pie, was said to have posed as a casting director and asked at least five aspiring young actors to film themselves doing embarrassing things.

One of the men recorded himself doing a sex act as part of the fake audition process, Buzzfeed News reported.

RELATED: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 12 Trailer Is Out With Star-Studded Judges

A Facebook post shared by Gugliemelli on Thursday included, “I want to start by saying how sorry I am that I caused such trauma and pain.

“I know that the pain and hurt that I have caused will never go away and I know that what I did was wrong and truly cruel.”

RELATED: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Queens Revealed Ahead Of Season 12 Premiere

He also said sorry to the cast and crew of season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, on which he is set to make his debut this weekend.

“I also want to say how sorry I am to my sisters of season 12 and honestly the whole network and production company,” Gugliemelli added.

See his full post below: