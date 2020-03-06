Taylor Swift Reveals How She Became ‘The Man’ In Behind-The-Scenes Video

Taylor Swift made a splash with her latest music video, and now she’s showing fans how she did it.

On Friday, the singer dropped a behind-the-scenes clip for her music video for “The Man”, in which she transformed herself into a man using makeup, movement coaching, and more.

“Putting on the look for ‘The Man’ took five hours every morning,” Swift reveals. “I had no idea what they had to do to your body to make you look different.

“I have muscle suits underneath things. I had… I don’t even want to talk to you about what else. I don’t even want to tell you about it. This is a family show.”

She also shares a lot of the work she did with movement coach Stephen Galloway, who taught her how to move and act just like a man.

“I’ve never thought about how men walk,” Swift says. “Just, it’s never something that’s interested me before. But, you know, they walk differently than we do.”

Galloway also teaches Swift how to check out a woman’s body, smoke a cigar, manspread on the subway, adjust her underwear, and more.