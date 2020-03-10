Taylor Swift Reveals How She Directed ‘The Man’ In Behind-The-Scenes Video

Taylor Swift made a splash with her latest music video, and now she’s showing fans how she did it.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a new behind-the-scenes clip from the making of the music video, this times showing how she got behind the camera to direct the splashy visuals

“The video concept for ‘The Man’ is something that I wrote after doing a lot of thinking about what the video would be,” she says in the clip. “I wanted to use a female director, but it just so happened that I couldn’t really get it done in time with anybody else because everybody’s busy.”

She continues, “So I was like, ‘You know, I know exactly what I want this video to be. I know exactly who I would use as DP [director of photography] and as AD [assistant director]. Why don’t I just try this — directing for the first time, alone?’ It just was the easiest and quickest way to get this video done the way that I wanted to do it.”

The clip also shows Swift working with assistant director Joe “Oz” Osbourne, and Martin Scorsese’s current go-to cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto.

Last week, the singer dropped another behind-the-scenes clip for the music, revealing how she transformed herself into a man using makeup, movement coaching, and more.

“Putting on the look for ‘The Man’ took five hours every morning,” Swift reveals. “I had no idea what they had to do to your body to make you look different.

“I have muscle suits underneath things. I had… I don’t even want to talk to you about what else. I don’t even want to tell you about it. This is a family show.”

She also shares a lot of the work she did with movement coach Stephen Galloway, who taught her how to move and act just like a man.

“I’ve never thought about how men walk,” Swift says. “Just, it’s never something that’s interested me before. But, you know, they walk differently than we do.”

Galloway also teaches Swift how to check out a woman’s body, smoke a cigar, manspread on the subway, adjust her underwear, and more.