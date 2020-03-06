James Corden Enlists Usher To Help Him Deliver Bad News In Musical ‘Late Late Show’ Sketch

James Corden is not great at delivering bad news to people — but Usher is.

That’s the premise of a sketch that aired on Thursday’s “The Late Late Show”, which began with Corden playing a boss attempting to fire an employee, stammering and struggling to get to the point until finally declaring, “I can’t do it.”

Luckily, the R&B singer was standing in the corner, turning around and grabbing a pair of sunglasses from Corden’s desk drawer before singing, “Shawty you don’t… work… here anymore/that means you gotta go…”

Usher proved to be helpful in other situations as well, such as when Corden played a car rental agent who can’t bring himself to reveal the hefty amount a customer will be paying for the damage to the vehicle he rented.

Enter Usher.

“It’s gonna be $15,000 ’cause you only got liability,” he crooned, his velvety voice making the bad news easier to digest.

Next, Corden was a minister performing a wedding when the bride told the groom she was in love with the best man. “I don’t know how to say this,” she said.

Usher, however, did.

“She’s gonna take off with your bud… bud… bud… and make love… with your bud,” he sang, as Corden interjected “Hey” throughout the song.