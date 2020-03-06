‘Star Wars’ Book Reveals Identity Of Rey’s Dad And Fans Are Freaking Out

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” left plenty of questions unanswered but the novelization is taking care of all that… to some fans’ chagrin.

SPOILERS FOR “THE RISE OF SKYWALKER” BELOW!

According to Screen Rant, the Rise of Skywalker novel reveals that Rey’s father is actually a clone of Emperor Palpatine himself, which explains why she was considered Palpatine’s granddaughter in the film.

The book reportedly explains that following the events of “Return of the Jedi”, Palpatine “thrust his consciousness” into another body, but “the transfer was imperfect.” The Sith then attempted to create a new bodily vessel for the Emperor, but one of those attempts led to “a useless, powerless failure” described as “a not-quite-identical clone.”

That clone went on to become Rey’s father.

While these details were not included in the film, reports about the original script confirmed that the Palpatine in “Rise of Skywalker” was indeed a clone.

Fans, though, had a lot to say about the newly revealed details of Rey’s parentage, negative and positive.

