Christina Aguilera Releases ‘Mulan’ Power Ballad ‘Loyal Brave True’

Christina Aguilera has released her power ballad “Loyal Brave True”, from the new, live-action “Mulan” movie.

Disney dropped a sneak peek of the flick Friday, with Aguilera’s emotional song in the background.

A new version of Aguilera’s “Reflection”, which was included in the 1998 animated release, also features in the film.

The soundtrack is set to be released March 25.

President of music & soundtracks for Walt Disney Studios Mitchell Leib approached Aguilera on behalf of the project.

“Christina is one of the greatest vocalists of all time. Her original performance of ‘Reflection’ from the animated film when she was a then-16-year-old unknown, holds its appropriate place in the history of music and was a launchpad for her unparalleled career that would follow,” Leib shared in a press release.

“As this epic live-action version of ‘Mulan’ heads to theatres, Christina brings her innate abilities and years of growth as an artist to the film, reprising ‘Reflection’ and performing the new song ‘Loyal Brave True’. I think these songs will touch today’s moviegoers in that powerful way we saw 22 years ago.”

Aguilera added, “The film ‘Mulan’ and the song ‘Reflection’ coincided with getting me my first record deal. It’s amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. My new song, ‘Loyal Brave True’, represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength.”