Revealed: The 10 Biggest Moneymakers Per Video On YouTube

There are some big bucks to be made on YouTube, and courtesy of the YouTube League we now know which YouTubers have been raking in the most cash per video.

According to the league, YouTubers with enormous followings can make hundreds of thousands from a single video, and revealed the top 10 per-video earners on YouTube.

Coming in at No. 10 is makeup guru James Charles. With 16.7 million followers, he earns an average of $79,800 for each video he produces. Estimated earnings to date: $20 million.

Toys and Little Gaby, in which a youngster and her brother play with toys, is No. 9, boasting 15.1 million followers and bringing in an average of $89,300 per video. To date, the YouTube channel has earned an estimated $27 million.

At No. 8, Collins Key has 20.6 million followers, earns $120,900 per video, and has brought in $29 million to date.

Holding the No. 7 spot is Kids Diana Show, with a whopping 46.9 million followers. Each of the channel’s videos brings in $126,900, with the channel having earned an estimated $85 million.

At No. 6, comedian Liza Koshy has 17.8 million followers and has earned an estimated $22 million to date. Each of her videos earns an average of $133,000.

Lele Pons lands at No. 5. With $15.8 million followers and total earnings to date of $22 million, each of her videos earns $157,700.

TheOddIsOut’s animated channel takes the No. 4 spot, with 14 million followers, total earnings of $19 million, and an average per-video revenue of $168,000.

At No. 3, Like Nastya has 49.2 million followers and earns $258,500 per video, and has raked in a total of $97 million to date.

Dude Perfect holds the No. 2 position, with the sports-themed channel boasting 48.1 million followers, total earnings of $97 million. Each video earns an average of $301,300.

The top per-video earner on YouTube is the Vlad and Nikita channel. Their channel’s 34.5 million followers allow them to rake in $312,300 for each video they release, and has earned $64 million so far.