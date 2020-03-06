Zoë Kravitz Did Two Months Of ‘Intense’ Training To Play Catwoman In ‘The Batman’

Starring in a superhero movie meant serious training for Zoë Kravitz.

The 31-year-old is playing Catwoman in the upcoming “The Batman”, and in an appearance this week on the new “Questlove Supreme” podcast she talked about preparing for the role.

“It’s pretty intense,” Kravitz admitted. “We started shooting two weeks ago, but before that I was in London for two months, just getting in shape, training, learning fights.”

Kravitz takes on the iconic character previously played by actresses Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Anne Hathaway among others.

In an interview last month with Variety, she admitted agreeing to play Catwoman was “a little scary.”

“But also whenever I get nervous about something, I feel it pushes me to a better place anyway, so I welcome the nerves,” she added. “If you start focusing too much on what people are going to think, you’re doing yourself a disservice, it’s almost like you’re putting your energy in the wrong place. Of course, I want to honour the fans and hope they like what I do with the role, but in order to do what I think I need to do with Catwoman I have to go internal and forget about the rest of the world.”