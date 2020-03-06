The Dixie Chicks Discuss Those Controversial War Comments, Insist They’re No Longer Part Of The Country Music World Following Backlash

The Dixie Chicks spoke about those controversial war comments that had the industry turn on them during a tell-all interview with Allure.

The band — Natalie Maines and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer — were banned by country music stations and sent death threats after Maines spoke about the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

She made the comments at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Maines said of her remarks ahead of the release of the band’s first album in 14 years, Gaslighter, “I wanted the audience to know who we were and what we were about.

“I do not like when artists get on their soapbox — it’s not what people are there for. They’re there to listen to your music.”

However, she added: “The politics of this band is inseparable from the music.”

Maines was also asked if she had known how bad the reaction would get, would she still have said the same things on stage that night.

“Oh, that’s an interesting question,” she replied. “I have no regrets, but the responsible part of me doesn’t want to put people through s**t.”

“I feel like you might’ve said something smarter or different,” Strayer stated.

“Well, I always wish I had said something smarter!” Maines quipped. “But when I think back, it’s like that movie ‘Sliding Doors’, right? Where would we be today if I hadn’t said that? That’s interesting. I really don’t know if I would take it back.”

Strayer then admitted she got mad “for five seconds in the elevator” after Maines made the comments, as her bandmate appeared shocked.

The interview also saw them talk about whether they still feel like they are part of the country music world.

Maines insisted, “No, absolutely not. When we started doing this music, I liked the people in our industry. We always waved that country flag when people would say it wasn’t cool. And then to see how quickly the entire industry turned on us…

“I was shocked that people thought that we were different than what we were,” she continued. “I always felt like we were so genuine.”